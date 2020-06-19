Netflix Teases New Game Show ‘Floor Is Lava’ For All The Kids At Heart

Netflix has the ultimate new game show for adults who are just big kids at heart.

The upcoming series, “Floor Is Lava”, which Netflix describes as a “Legends of the Hidden Temple” and “Wipe Out” hybrid, forcing contestants to jump and climb on giant living room furniture without touching the floor.

“Floor Is Lava” will put three teams against each other as they compete in extreme versions of the beloved childhood game.

The team with the most points at the end of their run wins $10,000.

Host Rutledge Wood, known for “Top Gear”, will serve as host of the game show.

“Floor Is Lava” is available on Netflix to stream now.