Rick Astley Gets ‘Rick-Rolled’ On Reddit

No one is safe from a Rick-Roll, not even Rick Astley.

The legendary singer of “Never Gonna Give You Up” got duped while interacting with fans on Reddit. On Wednesday, he “found a few funny memories during lockdown. This is from my first tour in ’89, backstage in Vegas.”

A clever fan had not forgotten about the iconic “Rick-Rolled” Internet meme, in which the prankster tricks the victim into watching the “Never Gonna Give You Up” music video under the guise of something else.

“I think I might cry!!! It’s actually you. I met you at a backstage event when I was 12,” the fan wrote, hyperlinking to… something. “Seriously a big fan. I’ve seen you in concert five times.”

Photo: Screenshot/Reddit

It seems Astley fell for the prank as he replied with an emphatic applause emoji.