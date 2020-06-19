Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Tests Positive For COVID-19

A number of players from both the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs, including Auston Matthews, have tested positive for COVID-19.

It was announced on Friday that the Jays had shut down their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida. The shut down was in response to a player exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The player is a pitcher who had spent time playing with the Philadelphia Phillies, a team that has had eight people test positive.

#BlueJays say personnel in Dunedin are being tested for COVID-19 and the facility has been shut down. Club statement: pic.twitter.com/gbREfOEgu6 — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 19, 2020

A new report from Toronto Sun reports the Maple Leafs have also been hit after star forward Matthews tested positive.

Matthews, 22, is believed to be quarantine at his home in Arizona, although the team has yet to make an official statement. Hopes are he will recover in time for a July 10 return to camp.