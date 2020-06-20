Beyoncé Unveils Powerful New Track ‘Black Parade’ To Mark Juneteenth

Beyoncé is celebrating Juneteenth weekend with the release of a timely new track.

“Black Parade”, which dropped Friday, features lyrics that address the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

“Put your fists up in the air, show Black love,” Beyoncé sings. “Need peace and reparation for my people.”

The lyrics also reference the COVID-19 pandemic (“Fly on the runway in my hazmat”) and police brutality (“Rubber bullets bouncing off me”).

The singer shared the new song on social media, along with a message.

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power,” she writes.

“‘Black Parade’ celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses,” adds Beyoncé.

Proceeds from “Black Parade” will go to BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, with money raised going to support Black-owned small businesses in need; on her website, Beyoncé shares a directory of Black-owned businesses she encourages her fans to support.

“Black Parade” is Beyoncé’s first solo release since last year’s live “Homecoming” album and documentary.