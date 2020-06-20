Steve Harvey Says Black Lives Matters Is ‘One Of The Greatest Movements Since The Civil Rights Movement’

When the country took to the streets this month, an activist and author spoke up and gave a powerful voice to the movement. Her name is Kimberly Jones, and Steve spoke with her about what inspired the passion behind the incredible viral video and how to find hope in the pain. #juneteenth #liftblackvoices

Steve Harvey welcomed activist Kimberly Jones to his Facebook Watch talk show for a special Juneteenth edition, and the comedian/TV host had a lot to say about systemic racism in America and the Black Lives Matter movement.

BLM, said Harvey, “will go down as one of the greatest movements since the Civil Rights movement.”

According to Jones, the fact that the historic protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd, are taking place in the midst of a worldwide pandemic is no coincidence.

“Because people are always in the middle of the hustle and bustle, they’re always going, they have to work, they’re watching sports, they have all of this mental stimuli that allowed them to really sit down and process everything that’s happened in the country and in the community,” she explained.

“And I think that on the back of pandemic, people actually sitting at home and having time to watch things instead of just flip through it on their phone, and watching how quickly we had so many cases back to back — Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, with George Floyd, and that eight minutes and 46 seconds is so brutal that there’s no way you could grapple with that and not be upset,” she continued. “And I think that’s what triggered everything.”

Harvey told Jones: “I’m so sick of racism. I’m so sick of having to have dealt with it my entire life.”

The solution, Jones explained, will not come easily. “I think the only way something is going to come out of this is if we start making the necessary changes ourselves. Because it’s been proven time and time again that we’re on our own. The saddest part about that is that racism is not a Black issue that white people need to empathize with. Racism is a white problem. They caused it. They need to fix it. But I don’t have faith anymore that that’s going to happen,” she said.

“We’re going to have to dig deep and look at some of the ancestors that were able to be successful on their own,” Jones added. “And we’re going to have to borrow some of their tactics.”

Harvey, however, said he’s seeing something that offers the kind of hope he never had before. “This is the first time in my life that I’ve seen white outrage over a Black cause,” he said. “And in this quarantine moment when the world was frozen, for the first time, they saw what we saw.”