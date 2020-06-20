D.L. Hughley ‘Awake And Feeling Better’ After Onstage Collapse During Standup Comedy Performance

Fans of D.L. Hughley were stunned on Friday night when the comedian collapsed onstage while performing at a Nashville comedy club.

According to a report from TMZ, Hughley was in the midst of his standup set at Zanies Comedy Club when he suddenly paused mid-sentence.

As he fell silent, the comedian’s manager, at the side of the stage, quickly noticed something was wrong as Hughley — who was leaning on a stool — suddenly began to keel over.

The manager jumped onstage and broke Hughley’s fall before he hit the floor, apparently out cold.

TMZ reports that Hughley was placed on a stretcher and rushed to a nearby hospital.

A member of the audience captured the moment on video.

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

YouTube journalist DJ Vlad (a.k.a. Vladislav Lyubovny) tweeted that he had spoken to Hughley after the incident, and that he “is okay.”

DL Hughley is ok. I just spoke to him. — DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) June 20, 2020

Comedian Jay Washington also shared some news on Hughley’s condition, tweeting that he received a text “from someone close to D.L.” indicating that “he is doing fine now.”

Update: I just got a text from someone close to D.L that he is doing fine now. THAT IS A BLESSING TO HEAR. https://t.co/iIE8pO0o1O — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) June 20, 2020

A rep for Hughley offered an update to ET Canada.

“D.L. collapsed on stage last night during his second show in Nashville. He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders,” a rep for Hughley said in a statement. “He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts.”