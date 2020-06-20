D.L. Hughley ‘Awake And Feeling Better’ After Onstage Collapse During Standup Comedy Performance

By Brent Furdyk.

Netflix
Netflix

Fans of D.L. Hughley were stunned on Friday night when the comedian collapsed onstage while performing at a Nashville comedy club.

According to a report from TMZ, Hughley was in the midst of his standup set at Zanies Comedy Club when he suddenly paused mid-sentence.

As he fell silent, the comedian’s manager, at the side of the stage, quickly noticed something was wrong as Hughley — who was leaning on a stool — suddenly began to keel over.

RELATED: D.L. Hughley Admits He Had A ‘Confrontation’ With Bill Cosby, Talks Roseanne Barr’s Racist Tweet On ‘WWHL’

The manager jumped onstage and broke Hughley’s fall before he hit the floor, apparently out cold.

TMZ reports that Hughley was placed on a stretcher and rushed to a nearby hospital.

A member of the audience captured the moment on video.

YouTube journalist DJ Vlad (a.k.a. Vladislav Lyubovny) tweeted that he had spoken to Hughley after the incident, and that he “is okay.”

Comedian Jay Washington also shared some news on Hughley’s condition, tweeting that he received a text “from someone close to D.L.” indicating that “he is doing fine now.”

A rep for Hughley offered an update to ET Canada.

 

“D.L. collapsed on stage last night during his second show in Nashville. He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders,” a rep for Hughley said in a statement. “He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts.”

Click to View Gallery

Forbes’ List Of Highest-Earning Standup Comedians Of 2019
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP