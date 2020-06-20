‘Lord Of The Rings’ Director Peter Jackson Shares Touching Tribute To The Late Ian Holm, Dead At 88

Sir Ian Holm passed away Friday at age 88, leaving behind a legacy of film performances in such films as “Alien”, “Chariots of FIre” and his multiple appearances as Bilbo Baggins in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

“LOTR” director Peter Jackson took to Facebook to share a heartfelt tribute to the actor, describing Holm as “a delightful, generous man” who was “quiet but cheeky, with a lovely twinkle in his eye.”

Jackson admitted he was originally “nervous about working with such an esteemed actor, but he immediately put me at ease. Standing in Bag End on the first day, before cameras started rolling, he took me to one side and said that he would be trying different things in every take, but I shouldn’t be alarmed. If, after five or six takes, he hadn’t given me what I needed, then by all means I should give him specific direction.”

RELATED: Peter Jackson Will Direct New Beatles Documentary With Unreleased ‘Let It Be’ Footage

Added Jackson: “And that’s exactly what we did. But incredibly his varied line reads and performances were all quite wonderful. He rarely needed direction. He gave us an amazing range of choices to select from in the cutting room.”

After sharing some specific anecdotes about his experiences with Holm, Jackson wrote: “Watching Ian Holm perform taught me so much — as Ian was being his usual quiet self, that just somehow happened. It was a privilege to work with him, and a blessing to know him. I’ve always loved Ian’s performance in the final scenes of ‘Return of the King’. ‘I think I’m quite ready for another adventure.'”

Jackson concluded: “Farewell, dear Bilbo. Safe travels, darling Ian.”

Actress Samantha Morton (“The Walking Dead”) also shared a tribute to Holm, who was her father-in-law (she’s married to the later actor’s son, Harry).