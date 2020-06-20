Alan Silva Wows ‘AGT’ With Acrobatic Aerial Performance

Acrobat Alan Silva is proof positive that you can’t judge a book by its cover.

The Brazilian-born performer (who declared he’s now “proud to be an American citizen”) took to the stage of “America’s Got Talent” to audition for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and her “Modern Family” co-star Eric Stonestreet, filling in for absent judge Heidi Klum.

Diminutive acrobat Silva explained that he came from a circus family, but had always been told he should be a clown “because of my size,” adding, “I’ve been bullied my entire life and people judge me by my appearance, so I’m a little bit nervous about that.”

“You don’t have to be nervous about that here,” Cowell assured him, backed up by enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Silva then peeled off his shirt and grabbed two swaths of silk that lowered from the ceiling, taking to the air for a stunning acrobatic performance that had the crowd going wild, including one move that made judge Mandel’s jaw drop as he uttered, “Wow.”

When the performance concluded, the entire audience and all four judges had risen to their feet; viewers will find out their verdict when the episode airs on Tuesday, June 23.