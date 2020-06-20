Pink Admits Couples Counselling Is Why She And Husband Carey Hart Are Still Together

Pink and Carey Hart have been married since 2006, but she admits that had it not been for couples counselling they probably wouldn’t have made it.

In an Instagram Live discussion with their counsellor, Vanessa Inn, the singer revealed that she “got a lot of s**t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counselling with Vanessa. So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I.”

Added Pink: “It’s the only reason that we’re still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

Pink says she’s come to understand that couples “need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together. We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people. I mean, what’s happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don’t know how to communicate.”

She detailed one key moment in their therapy that really hit home for her.

“There’s a difference between connection — I think — and intimacy. And intimacy is the part that’s hard for me,” she explained. “There was a moment in couples counselling with Carey, I’ll never forget, in the office I had been complaining about him for years about how he’s just not present, he’s not here, he doesn’t get it, he’s not hearing me emotionally, he’s not even trying to understand my language,” she said.

“And you were like, ‘Okay, everybody shut up, stand up, put your hands on each other’s hearts and just look into each other’s eyes.’ And this man that I had been saying won’t show up for me, his feet were planted in that earth, his hand was on my heart and his eyes were looking into my soul and guess what I did? I started giggling and I looked away, and in that moment I realized that I was a little bit full of s**t,” she added. “I was the one here that was just talking and there have been many of those times.”