Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Archewell Non-Profit Trademark Not Denied Despite Reports

Everything is on track for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s non-profit Archewell.

Reports in the U.K. surfaced earlier in the week stating that the couple had been denied use of the trademark but a source tells People that those are “false.”

They added that the trademark filings are “live and pending” and that the couple “are going through the customary and normal process.”

Since moving to Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan have been working behind the scenes on the details of Archewell including adapting the non-profit to the changing times.

“They have had the opportunity to speak with some incredible thought leaders, and those conversations have been deeply educational and helpful in identifying the work they want to with Archewell,” the source said. “They are applying all their learnings to the future of the organization.”

Harper Bazaar‘s also recently revealed the couple have been speaking to “people on all levels to make sure that they are educated and connected to the issues of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Upon announcing their non-profit back in April, Harry and Meghan explained the name Archewell.

“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” they said. “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”