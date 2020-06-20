Tiffany Haddish Speaks At Juneteenth Protest, Advises Black People To ‘Be A Real American’ By Owning Land

Tiffany Haddish spoke at a Juneteenth forum held outside the Laugh Factory comedy club in West Hollywood on Friday.

In video obtained by TMZ, the “Girls Trip” star advices Black people to take some ownership in America — literally, by owning property.

“Get your land. Be a real American,” she told the crowd.

“A real American has ownership,” she added. “Don’t just own debt. Own a piece of America.”

Haddish also discussed wealth redistribution, targeting sympathetic white people supportive of the Black Lives Matter cause.

“All this white guilt — don’t be feeling guilty, give some away,” she joked. “If you’re feeling a little bit guilty — share.”

Her speech can be seen in the video below.