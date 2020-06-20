Rick Astley Performs Gorgeous Cover Of Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’

Rick Astley has some new music to share with fans, and it’s a cover of a Foo Fighters favourite.

On Saturday, the “Never Gonna Give You Up” singer shared a video of himself in his home studio, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar on the band’s ballad “Everlong”.

“Sometimes you just have to find the song that’s gonna lift your spirits and put you in another place, and I’ve been doing that a lot recently with music,” Astley says in the video before he launches into the song. “One of the bands I always go to, believe it or not, is Foo Fighters.”

Oddly enough, Astley and the Foo Fighters have a long association, and have crossed paths several times over the years.

Last summer, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl played a surprise solo club gig, but an even bigger surprise came when he brought out Astley as special guest for a duet on “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

That wasn’t the first time that Astley and Grohl shared a stage. Back in 2017, the Foo Fighters brought “our new best friend” onstage for what may be the most epic Rickroll ever, surprising an entire music festival with an Astley-fronted rock version of his iconic hit.

Prior to that, in 2015 the band crashed an anti-gay protest led by the notorious Westboro Baptist Church, with Grohl and the rest of the band rolling by on the back of a truck while blasting “Never Gonna Give You Up”.