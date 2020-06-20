Kate Beckinsale And Her Cats Hold Birthday Party For Boyfriend Goody Grace

Kate Beckinsale celebrated her boyfriend Goody Grace’s birthday in style with the help of her cats.

On Friday, the Canadian singer turned 23 with a party held by the “Underworld” actress who in return shared pictures from the event, captioning it “Turn Up”.

In another post, Beckinsale wrote, “Just in case you’re worried anyone’s forcing anyone into a silly hat against their will.”

Beckinsale has since deleted the posts of her cats laying in the middle of the mess but a fan account reshared them.

On his birthday, Grace shared a cover of a Bob Dylan song, adding, “23 today, very blessed to see another year. thank you to everyone along on this journey with me, the best is yet to come. covered a very fitting bob dylan song to ring in the new chapter. 🖤”

“Happy birthday I love you 💕” Beckinsale commented, to which Grace responded, “i love you 🖤🧚‍♀️.”

Grace and Beckinsale were first linked when they were spotted hiking together in January. The couple seemed to confirm their relationship by April when they were spotted again holding hands on an afternoon walk.