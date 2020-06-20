Dua Lipa Dishes On Her Anniversary Plans With Anwar Hadid And Why They Had To Change Them

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid had big plans for their first anniversary but things didn’t end up going the way they wanted.

While on “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp”, the “Physical” singer revealed that due to parking issues she and Hadid ended up celebrating at home.

“We were going to Hampstead Heath and we were trying to park the car somewhere but it was completely packed,” Lipa said of the North London park.

RELATED: Avril Lavigne, Dua Lipa And More Join OHM Live’s 24 Hour Livestream

They then got creative and celebrated in their own yard. “So we decided to go and pick up fish and chips have it in our garden,” Lipa added.

On their anniversary, Lipa also shared a collection of pictures on Instagram, adding the caption, “nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you.”

RELATED: Ellie Goulding Drops ‘Power’ Music Video Interpolating Dua Lipa’s ‘Be The One’

The two have been isolating together in London while the rest of Hadid’s family, including sisters Bella, Gigi, and mom Yolanda, are isolating together on Yolanda’s New York state farm. Gigi’s boyfriend, Zayn Malik, who are expecting their first child together, is also there.