New Photos Released Of Prince William And The Kids For His Birthday

As Prince William gets ready to turn 38 on June 21, Kensington Palace released two new adorable photos of the second-in-line to the throne and his three children.

In the first of the two pictures, the Duke of Cambridge sits on a swing with Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, standing while Prince Louis, 2, sits on his lap.

RELATED: Prince William Makes Surprise Video Call To Family Shielding Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In the second photo, William is tackled to the ground by the kids as they all laugh.

RELATED: Prince William Says George, Charlotte And Louis Have Been ‘Attacking The Kitchen’ In Lockdown

The photos were also in celebration of Father’s Day which happens to coincide with each other this year.

Kate Middleton took the photos at their Anmer Hall home on the Sandringham Estate earlier this month.