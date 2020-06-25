Wife Of James Van Der Beek Opens Up About Latest Miscarriage, Including ‘2 Blood Transfusions’

James Van Der Beek has shared the heartbreaking news that his wife, Kimberly, has suffered another miscarriage.

The parents of five, Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2, went through a very public miscarriage late last year while Van Der Beek was a contestant on “Dancing With The Stars”.

This time around they did not announce Kimberly’s pregnancy, but on Saturday the “Dawson’s Creek” alum shared another devastating post.

“After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions. And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life – but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) – something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: We’ve got to take better care of each other,” he said.

“The world is in pain right now. There’s denial, shock, numbness, anger – all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain… to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: How can we take better care of each other?” Van Der Beek continued.

Finishing his post, adding, “And to all the families who have gone through this… you are not alone. 🌈.”

A few days later, Kimberly shared a brief video of herself on Instagram, sharing in the caption how difficult the past few months have been.