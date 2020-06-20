Luke Bryan Performs ‘Build Me A Daddy’ Just In Time For Father’s Day

Luke Bryan is bringing all the Father’s Day feels as he performed “Build Me a Daddy” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday night.

During the “At Home” show, Bryan performed from an empty hall lined with stained glass windows.

RELATED: Luke Bryan’s Wife, Caroline, Had A Run-In With A Turkey: ‘Al Attacked Me Last Night’

“A boy walks past a window of a glowing ‘open’ sign/ Full of wooden toys and trucks and painted trains/ Rings a bell up on the counter, hands a picture to the man/ Of a kid beside a soldier smilin’ away/ Said, ‘Sir, I’ve heard you can build anything’/ ‘Could you build me a daddy?'” Bryan sang the heartbreaking lyrics.

“Build Me a Daddy” is off of Bryan’s upcoming album Born Here Live Here Die Here which is set to be released on Aug. 7.

RELATED: Luke Bryan Belts Out New Track ‘One Margarita’ During ‘American Idol’ Finale

Catch the full performance up top.