Garrett Hedlund Stars In Romantic Drama ‘Dirt Music’

Garrett Hedlund and Kelly MacDonald star in the new trailer “Dirt Music”.

The movie is based on the novel by Australian writer Tim Winton.

The synopsis reads, “The fervent attraction between Georgie (MacDonald), a woman stuck in a loveless relationship, and Lu (Hedlund), a musician with a tragic past, gets the better of them when secrets are uncovered that will change their lives.”

“Dirt Music” will be available on VOD and digital HD on July 17.