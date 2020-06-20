Joshua Jackson Credits Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington For Helping Him Get Ready For Fatherhood

Joshua Jackson is giving credit to his “Little Fires Everywhere” co-stars Resse Witherspoon and Kerry Washington for prepping him for fatherhood.

Jackson and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith found out they were expecting their first child together while Jackson was filming the show.

RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith Celebrates Birth Of Daughter With Joshua Jackson

“I was going through a pretty significant change during the show: I found out my wife was pregnant,” Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter. “So having a collection of supermoms around me helped with everything from finding doctors to baby clothes to ‘what to expect’ advice.”

Witherspoon is mom to Ava, 20, Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, 7. Washington also has three kids- Isabelle, 6, Caleb, 3, and her step-daughter from husband’s Nnamdi Asomugha previous relationship.

RELATED: Joshua Jackson Celebrates Jodie Turner-Smith’s First Mother’s Day With Beautiful Tribute

On Mother’s Day, Jackson paid tribute to Turner-Smith in a sweet post.

“Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days, I want to thank you for the being the light that you are,” he wrote. “For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments.”