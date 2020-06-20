System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian Responds To Viral Video Of A Nigerian Wedding

System Of a Down singer Serj Tankian has responded after a video went viral on Friday of a Nigerian wedding rocking out to the band.
Tankian retweeted the video, adding the caption, “Simply awesome.”
Simply awesome. https://t.co/lsGeadMYjK
— Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) June 20, 2020
Fellow rocker Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine shared the same clip, adding “There’s hope!!”
Both political bands have seen an uptick in their music as Black Lives Matter protests happen across the globe.
Tankian recently labelled anyone who is a fan of both them and Donald Trump as “hypocrites.”
“If you love this song or play along to it and love Trump, you’re a hypocrite. Just a simple fact,” he wrote while sharing the politically charged lyrics to “Temper”.
A very early @systemofadown song that was on one of our demos-lyrics below: if you love this song or play along to it and love Trump, you’re a hypocrite-just a simple fact :) "Temper" We want peace with Patriot missiles, Blown to bits are civilian targets, Parade! Laugh! Rejoice! Sing! We’re the victors of…nothing, Spend more money on a war, Your people starving, turned to whores, Slaves of the chosen one paying millions for each bomb, Country without a race , Formed from people you disgrace , White right conservative might , Killers of Kennedy's with no fright , The American way! Freedom cried the marching man, Flags ripped out of their black hands , Beaten! Slain! Tortured! Killed! Their only mistake was being born here , Invade countries just for oil , Send your troops all down to boil , Iraq! Grenada! Nam and Chile! Truman doctrine our own way , Country without a race , Formed from people you disgrace , White right conservative might , Killers of Kennedy's with no fright , The American way! The Government (FBI-CIA) here can suck my balls , Policing the world in overalls , Armed rebellion minority , Disrespected race, color, mind , Crazed loonies all walk the streets , Missing children on milk cartons , Mother selling child for crack , Mr. President check your back , Country without a race , Formed from people you disgrace, White right conservative might , Killers of Kennedy's with no fright , The American way! The American way! The American way!
Meanwhile, the band’s drummer John Dolmayan has shown his support for Trump. Many believe Tankian’s post to be a response to Dolmayan’s statements.