System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian Responds To Viral Video Of A Nigerian Wedding

System Of a Down singer Serj Tankian has responded after a video went viral on Friday of a Nigerian wedding rocking out to the band.

Tankian retweeted the video, adding the caption, “Simply awesome.”

Fellow rocker Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine shared the same clip, adding “There’s hope!!”

RELATED: ‘Dear White People’ Cast Shares Powerful PSA About That Viral ‘I Take Responsibility’ Video

Both political bands have seen an uptick in their music as Black Lives Matter protests happen across the globe.

Tankian recently labelled anyone who is a fan of both them and Donald Trump as “hypocrites.”

“If you love this song or play along to it and love Trump, you’re a hypocrite. Just a simple fact,” he wrote while sharing the politically charged lyrics to “Temper”.

RELATED: 7-Year Old Protester Goes Viral, Offers A Powerful Message Of Hope: ‘We Can Get Through This’

Meanwhile, the band’s drummer John Dolmayan has shown his support for Trump. Many believe Tankian’s post to be a response to Dolmayan’s statements.