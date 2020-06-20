Pink Trolls Donald Trump Over Poor Rally Turn Out

By Jamie Samhan.

CPImagesEPA/NINA PROMMER
Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally on Saturday night had an even worse turn out than his inauguration.

The nearly 20,000 seat BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma didn’t even come close to being full and the outdoor overflow area was cancelled due to low turn out.

Pink was one of the first celebs to take to Twitter, trolling the president over the numbers.

“I think I sold that same place out in five minutes,” Pink wrote.

Comedian Dave Foley wrote, “I feel for @realDonaldTrump. I’ve done shows in a half empty venue. It doesn’t feel good. You have to dig deep and remember why you’re there: to spread hatred and lies.”

Others gave credit to teens who registered for tickets so it appeared numbers were high and then not using them.

See more reaction to the failed rally below:

