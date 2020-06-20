Pink Trolls Donald Trump Over Poor Rally Turn Out

Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally on Saturday night had an even worse turn out than his inauguration.

The nearly 20,000 seat BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma didn’t even come close to being full and the outdoor overflow area was cancelled due to low turn out.

Pink was one of the first celebs to take to Twitter, trolling the president over the numbers.

“I think I sold that same place out in five minutes,” Pink wrote.

RELATED: Pink Admits Couples Counselling Is Why She And Husband Carey Hart Are Still Together

I think I sold that same place out in five minutes. 😹 #donkeyshow pic.twitter.com/JNOwjIQ3hB — P!nk (@Pink) June 21, 2020

Comedian Dave Foley wrote, “I feel for @realDonaldTrump. I’ve done shows in a half empty venue. It doesn’t feel good. You have to dig deep and remember why you’re there: to spread hatred and lies.”

I feel for @realDonaldTrump. I’ve done shows in a half empty venue. It doesn’t feel good. You have to dig deep and remember why you’re there: to spread hatred and lies. pic.twitter.com/9pAA5CLIgI — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) June 20, 2020

RELATED: Pink Calls On Fellow Americans To Not Re-elect Donald Trump: He ‘Doesn’t Respect Or Represent Half Our Country’

Others gave credit to teens who registered for tickets so it appeared numbers were high and then not using them.

Same here, but 2 teens. (All their friends, IRL and online, did as well.) After they registered for tix, the campaign sent them texts asking for $$. My kids' responses would make a sailor blush. So proud. — ILikeTheNumbersWhereTheyAre JP (@pick617) June 21, 2020

See more reaction to the failed rally below:

Soon-to-be ex-campaign manager releases statement blaming radical protesters-apocalyptic media coverage that interfered w/ supporters-"They even blocked access to metal detectors preventing people from entering" #Wahh!😭Lies instantly debunked because it's all on film #EpicFail🤣 https://t.co/VQ1ig6TqFj — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 21, 2020

Shout out to the k-pop stans and tik tok zoomers who mass requested #TulsaTrumpRally tickets and made them dramatically overestimate the number of people coming. Team Trump has produced the political version of the Fyre Festival.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wDouM05QnH — Socialist Boomer (@SocialistBoomer) June 21, 2020

Here's the millions of people who couldn't get into the arena. Two million people have disguised themselves as a fire truck.#TulsaTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/lG95LG1nDn — Martin drinks like an adult. (@BigBlackGED) June 21, 2020