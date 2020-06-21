Pink Trolls Trump Over Poor Rally Turnout As Teens On TikTok, K-Pop Stans Credited For Flooding Campaign With Bogus Ticket Orders

Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally on Saturday night had an even worse turnout than his inauguration.

The nearly 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma didn’t even come close to being full and the outdoor overflow area was cancelled due to low turn out.

According to the Tulsa Fire Department, “just under 6,200” were at the sparsely attended event, less than a third of the venue’s capacity.

Tulsa Fire Dept PIO Andy Little tells @CBSNews that "just under 6200" people were at President @realDonaldTrump's #TulsaRally at the @BOKCenter last night. That is not including those in suites & campaign staff. The arena holds 19,000+. (h/t @NicoleSganga) — Omar Villafranca (@OmarVillafranca) June 21, 2020

Pink was one of the first celebs to take to Twitter to troll the president over the small crowd.

“I think I sold that same place out in five minutes,” Pink wrote.

I think I sold that same place out in five minutes. 😹 #donkeyshow pic.twitter.com/JNOwjIQ3hB — P!nk (@Pink) June 21, 2020

Comedian Dave Foley wrote, “I feel for @realDonaldTrump. I’ve done shows in a half empty venue. It doesn’t feel good. You have to dig deep and remember why you’re there: to spread hatred and lies.”

I feel for @realDonaldTrump. I’ve done shows in a half empty venue. It doesn’t feel good. You have to dig deep and remember why you’re there: to spread hatred and lies. pic.twitter.com/9pAA5CLIgI — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) June 20, 2020

Others gave credit to teens who registered for tickets so it appeared numbers were high and then not using them, as reports emerged crediting a coordinated effort by teenage TikTok users who recruited K-pop stans to grab as many of the free rally tickets as possible en masse in order to troll Trump.

this is the only post of the video i could find on here but kpop fans and tiktok users combined sold out the rally tickets after finding out it was free lmaoo pic.twitter.com/iLgOaCacfN — ikran ⁷ 💜🐋 (@ikran) June 21, 2020

Same here, but 2 teens. (All their friends, IRL and online, did as well.) After they registered for tix, the campaign sent them texts asking for $$. My kids' responses would make a sailor blush. So proud. — ILikeTheNumbersWhereTheyAre JP (@pick617) June 21, 2020

Republican political strategist and frequent Trump critic Steve Schmidt confirmed that his teenage daughter and her friends also ordered “hundreds of tickets.”

My 16 year old daughter and her friends in Park City Utah have hundreds of tickets. You have been rolled by America’s teens. @realDonaldTrump you have been failed by your team. You have been deserted by your faithful. No one likes to root for the losing team. @ProjectLincoln https://t.co/VM5elZ57Qp — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2020

In fact, it appears as the effort was an international one.

My 14 year old, at breakfast in Britain: "Oh, yeah, Dad. I did that too. I registered for three tickets to the Trump rally in Tulsa." — David D. Kirkpatrick (@ddknyt) June 21, 2020

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale’s dubious claim, after boasting about 800,000 ticket requests, that “radical protesters” kept those hundreds of thousands of MAGA supporters from showing up.

“Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID,” she wrote.

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

See more reaction to the disastrous rally below:

Soon-to-be ex-campaign manager releases statement blaming radical protesters-apocalyptic media coverage that interfered w/ supporters-"They even blocked access to metal detectors preventing people from entering" #Wahh!😭Lies instantly debunked because it's all on film #EpicFail🤣 https://t.co/VQ1ig6TqFj — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 21, 2020

Shout out to the k-pop stans and tik tok zoomers who mass requested #TulsaTrumpRally tickets and made them dramatically overestimate the number of people coming. Team Trump has produced the political version of the Fyre Festival.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wDouM05QnH — Socialist Boomer (@SocialistBoomer) June 21, 2020

Here's the millions of people who couldn't get into the arena. Two million people have disguised themselves as a fire truck.#TulsaTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/lG95LG1nDn — Martin drinks like an adult. (@BigBlackGED) June 21, 2020

I saw larger crowds fighting over #toiletpaper in the grocery aisles than at the #TulsaTrumpRally. What happened? — Scott Huffman For Congress (@HuffmanForNC) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump appears to be displeased with the turn of events.

Video of the president returning to the White House from Tulsa has gone viral on Twitter, with the president looking dishevelled and despondent as he exits a helicopter and shuffles unsteadily across the lawn.

At last count, the video had been seen 4.1 million times.