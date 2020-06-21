Pink Trolls Trump Over Poor Rally Turnout As Teens On TikTok, K-Pop Stans Credited For Flooding Campaign With Bogus Ticket Orders

By Jamie Samhan.

CPImagesEPA/NINA PROMMER

Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally on Saturday night had an even worse turnout than his inauguration.

The nearly 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma didn’t even come close to being full and the outdoor overflow area was cancelled due to low turn out.

According to the Tulsa Fire Department, “just under 6,200” were at the sparsely attended event, less than a third of the venue’s capacity.

Pink was one of the first celebs to take to Twitter to troll the president over the small crowd.

“I think I sold that same place out in five minutes,” Pink wrote.

Comedian Dave Foley wrote, “I feel for @realDonaldTrump. I’ve done shows in a half empty venue. It doesn’t feel good. You have to dig deep and remember why you’re there: to spread hatred and lies.”

Others gave credit to teens who registered for tickets so it appeared numbers were high and then not using them, as reports emerged crediting a coordinated effort by teenage TikTok users who recruited K-pop stans to grab as many of the free rally tickets as possible en masse in order to troll Trump.

Republican political strategist and frequent Trump critic Steve Schmidt confirmed that his teenage daughter and her friends also ordered “hundreds of tickets.”

In fact, it appears as the effort was an international one.

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale’s dubious claim, after boasting about 800,000 ticket requests, that “radical protesters” kept those hundreds of thousands of MAGA supporters from showing up.

“Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/fake ticket reservations  & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID,” she wrote.

See more reaction to the disastrous rally below:

Meanwhile, Trump appears to be displeased with the turn of events.

Video of the president returning to the White House from Tulsa has gone viral on Twitter, with the president looking dishevelled and despondent as he exits a helicopter and shuffles unsteadily across the lawn.

At last count, the video had been seen 4.1 million times.

 

