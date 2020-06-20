Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegation, Admits To ‘Immature And Cruel’ Handling Of Breakup

Warning: This article contains details that some might find offensive

Ansel Elgort has responded after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The woman who only goes by Gabby, shared her encounter on social media with Elgort that happened in 2014, right before her 17th birthday.

Gabby said her encounter left her “sobbing and in pain”.

“Instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in’,” she claimed.

“I couldn’t leave. I was only 5’2 and 98 pounds. He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be,” she added.

Gabby also reported that Elgort knew her age and shared nude photos of himself. She said she is now coming forward “so I can finally heal” adding that, “I have panic attacks, I go to therapy.”

FOR THOSE WHO ARE ASKING ME TO TAG HER HERE YOU GO ALL THE REAL TWEET OF VICTIM AND ACCOUNT @/Itsgabby pic.twitter.com/oE096RDQAh — ÃιмÃn⁷ ⟭⟬ | STAY GOLD #BLM (@kthmystic_) June 20, 2020

Other women have also come forward sharing conversations they have had with the “Baby Driver” actor.

On Saturday night, Ansel responded in a notes post on Instagram.

“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours,” he started.

Elgort then claimed Gabby’s account of their encounter is “simply not what happened.”

“When I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone,” he said. “I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behaviour when I disappeared.”

“As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry,” he concluded. “I know I must continue to reflect, learn and work to grow in empathy.”

Gabby has yet to respond.