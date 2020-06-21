Justin Bieber Denies Fan’s Claim Of Sexual Assault, Provides Proof Of Airbnb Stay With Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber has denied all sexual assault accusations after an anonymous woman came forward to accuse Bieber of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in Austin, Texas, leading to another woman sharing a similar allegation against the Canadian pop star.

A woman who identifies herself only as Danielle claims she met Bieber in 2014 at his event at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Gardens when he was in town with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

She said she later joined him at the Four Seasons Hotel to hang out with he and his friends, alleging she was “sexually assaulted without consent” after Bieber “forced himself inside me.”

Anonymous woman accuses Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Four Seasons in 2014, Bieber’s camp deny the claims and say he was staying at an Airbnb on that date. pic.twitter.com/nXMSQMqmpi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

After Danielle’s allegations began going viral, Allison Kaye, president of Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, sent a text message to a fan account, describing the woman’s account as “factually impossible” and insisting Bieber was staying at an Airbnb on the night in question, not at the Four Seasons.

However, a few hours later another woman came forward, an online influencer named Kadi.

“I believe Danielle,” she wrote in a social media post, writing that she accepted an invite to Bieber’s hotel from the singer’s bodyguard, Mikey.

I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

According to Kadi, Bieber pulled her into a bathroom and locked the door behind them. “He started kissing me, touching my body and caressing me. I asked him to stop and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage (traditional cultural thing) So Bieber started pushing me to the bed and have his body against mine,” she wrote.

“He pinned me down, pulled my leggings down, and his shorts and penetrated me (which is considered a very bad thing unless by the husband.) It aggravated me and I pushed him and kicked him between the legs and run out the living room,” Kadi continued.

She also shared screenshots of a text conversation with the bodyguard.

Bieber responded to the accusations on Sunday in a statement on Twitter.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Bieber wrote in a series of tweets.

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

He added, “In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.”

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez,” he continued.

As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet,” Bieber said sharing an old tweet.

The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber furthered backed up his statement with proof he was with Gomez that night at an Airbnb as well as the Westin the following night.

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber added, “We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted.”

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber then said that he “won’t be using mike lowery anymore as an alias” anymore.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” he said.