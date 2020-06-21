The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Is No Longer Working With The Group

Fergie hasn’t performed with The Black Eyed Peas for years, and in a new interview with Billboard the group opens up about her current status in the band.

Asked whether Fergie has listened to their new album, Translation, will.i.am said: “She hasn’t heard it. She’s going to hear it when everybody else hears it. I hope she likes it. We try to keep in touch. We reach out every once in a while and say our hellos and happy birthdays and Merry Christmas and Happy Easter.”

According to will.i.am, there’s no bad blood between Fergie and the Peas, she’s simply focusing on raising her 6-year-old son Axl.

RELATED: will.i.am Says Fergie Is Working On Solo Project, But Hasn’t Left Black Eyed Peas

“She knows where we’re at! We’re at the studio. And we love her, and she’s focusing on being a mom,” he added. “That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a breakaway. It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”

Added Apl.de.ap: “Fergie is our sister. So even with these small connections, she’s always going to be our sister. But unfortunately our schedule is displaced by [her] wanting to be a great mom, and she wants to focus on that. And like Will said, we support her 100 per cent.”