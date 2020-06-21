Naomi Campbell Says Her Experiences With Racism Make Her ‘F**king Furious’

Naomi Campbell is opening up to share her feelings on racism in the fashion industry.

In an interview for The Sunday Times, the British supermodel admits that, despite her fame, she’s still a victim of systemic racism.

“It makes me f**king furious,” she said. “Last year I was refused entry to a hotel in the south of France because of my skin colour. It’s rude. It’s wrong. And there are still certain countries where I don’t appear on the cover of magazines for that same reason.”

While Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour took heat recently for a lack of diversity in the magazine, Campbell instead praised Wintour for fighting to get her on the cover of the magazine.

“Actually I think Anna Wintour has been very brave recently,” said Campbell. “She has admitted the fashion industry is too wasteful. And she also told me she had to fight with the powers-that-be to get me on the cover of U.S. Vogue first time round, for which I am grateful.”

She also reflected on the “disgust” she felt while watching the funeral of George Floyd.

“What I’m watching disgusts me — a funeral which is the result of violence against black people that never seems to end,” she said. “Added to that, a Korean friend of mine was spat at in the supermarket yesterday. It’s wrong! It’s sick! There is such aggression out there! But news from the U.K. makes me think young people there can be proud of how they’ve handled things. The Black Lives Matter demonstration in Bristol, when they took down the statue, was inspiring. This young generation, Black and white together, decided they’re sick of injustice. No more excuses.”