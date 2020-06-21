Action-Packed New Trailer Drops For ‘Kingsman’ Prequel ‘The King’s Man’

A third entry in the “Kingsman” franchise is coming soon, delving into the top-secret spy service’s origins during the First World War.

In a new trailer for “The King’s Man”, Ralph Fiennes stars as the Duke of Oxford, who enlists a young protege (Harris Dickinson) to form the organization to counter a threat from an alliance of powerful villains, including Rasputin (Rhys Ifans) and Felix Yusupov (Daniel Brühl).

RELATED: ‘The King’s Man’ Gets New Trailer And Poster

“As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in ‘The King’s Man’.”

20th Century Fox

Matthew Vaughn, director of the first two “Kingsman” movies, is back behind the camera for this prequel, based on the comic book “The Secret Service”.

Also starring are Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

RELATED: Watch The First Trailer For ‘Kingsman’ Prequel ‘The King’s Man’

“The King’s Man” is scheduled to debut in theatres on Sept. 18.