Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Thank StreetGames For Helping Out Hubb Community Kitchen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent a letter showing their support after two of the charities they support teamed up.

In a letter published to StreetGames Twitter account, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanked StreetGames for delivering meals that Hubb Community Kitchen had prepared during COVID-19 isolation.

Prince Harry has been a long time supporter of StreetGames just as Meghan has supported the Hubb Community Kitchen, which was started after the Grenfell Tower fire. Meghan helped the women at the kitchen publish the cookbook Together: Our Community to raise money so they could expand and fix their space.

Wow! Thank you so much Harry and Meghan for your kind words and your continued support for StreetGames and the brilliant local organisations working to support their communities in these challenging times pic.twitter.com/4h9bMGTuTR — StreetGames (@StreetGames) June 21, 2020

“The impact of COVID-19 has been a scary and testing time for so many from all walks of life, all over the world,” the letter read. “However, it is its difficult times like these that goodwill and community spirit prevails.”

“We have been touched to witness from afar the coming together of the organisations we champion and so deeply care about. The compassion and leadership of young people across the StreetGames network is vital, and it is their kindness and selflessness that inspires others to do better.”

Near the end of May, Prince Harry had a virtual visit with StreetGames to see how they have adapted during the pandemic.