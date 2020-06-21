Drake Celebrates Father’s Day By Sharing Adorable Photo Of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis

Drake is celebrating Father’s Day as a dad for the second time.

To mark the occasion, Drizzy shared an adorable photo of his 2-year-old son Adonis on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the real g’z handling business,” he wrote in the caption.

Back in March, Drake gave his Instagram followers their first look at his curly-haired son, offering fans a glimpse into his life while he lamented being away from family and friends during pandemic quarantine.