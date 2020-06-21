Shane Dawson Is Done With The Beauty World ‘Drama’, Going Back To His Original YouTube Format

Shane Dawson doesn’t want anything to do with the beauty world anymore.

The YouTuber was close friends with Jeffree Star and launched their highly profitable Conspiracy Palette last year, but after all the “toxic” drama in the beauty world including Star, James Charles and Tati Westbrook, Dawson is out.

Late Saturday night, Dawson posted, and then deleted, a long statement calling out the beauty influencers.

“I deleted everything. I’m done. For those who wanted me to ‘address it’ I did. I’m sure u can find it reposted somewhere. But I don’t want this energy in my life or on my timeline. I’m too sensitive for this s**t and I’m done,” Dawson said.

But since the statement was up for a few hours first, many screen grabbed the note.

“The beauty gurus who are ALWAYS involved in scandals are ALL THE F**KING SAME. They are all attention seeking game playing egocentric narcissistic vengeful two faced ticking time bombs ready to explode. And I’m OVER it,” it read.

“This all happened over a year ago and I’m really sick of hearing about it and having people constantly using it as a way to keep my name and other names tagged together in drama videos,” he said.

for anyone wondering lol pic.twitter.com/LQzc5RrgkU — jaid lee (@jaidleee) June 21, 2020

“As for my channels, I’m done with the beauty world. I love what I was able to create with Jeffree and I’m sure people are going to assume I only did it for money but that’s not true. I just am choosing to no longer be apart of that world…I don’t think it’s for me. I need to get back to why I started YouTube back in 2005 and that was to make things that bring me joy (not drama) and to make movies one day.”