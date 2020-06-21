Oscar Isaac Doesn’t See Himself Returning To The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise Unless ‘I Need Another House’

Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca, Oscar Isaac is Poe Dameron, Daisy Ridley is Rey and John Boyega is Finn in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” gave fans what is likely the last glimpse of Poe Dameron, and the actor who played the character in three “Star Wars” movies doesn’t see himself appearing in another one.

In a virtual panel discussion for Deadline to promote his upcoming film “The Card Counter”, Oscar Isaac shared the pros and cons of his experience with the “Star Wars” franchise.

“I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun,” Isaac said.

