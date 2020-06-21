Oscar Isaac Doesn’t See Himself Returning To The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise Unless ‘I Need Another House’

By Brent Furdyk.

Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca, Oscar Isaac is Poe Dameron, Daisy Ridley is Rey and John Boyega is Finn in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca, Oscar Isaac is Poe Dameron, Daisy Ridley is Rey and John Boyega is Finn in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER — Disney

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” gave fans what is likely the last glimpse of Poe Dameron, and the actor who played the character in three “Star Wars” movies doesn’t see himself appearing in another one.

In a virtual panel discussion for Deadline to promote his upcoming film “The Card Counter”, Oscar Isaac shared the pros and cons of his experience with the “Star Wars” franchise.

“I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun,” Isaac said.

RELATED: First Look At Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac In Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’

However, he added, “It’s not really what I set out to do. What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me,” said Isaac, who’s upcoming film is directed by Paul Schrader.“Paul’s movies, the things that he’s made, it’s in my DNA,” he said of the director of such films as “American Gigolo” and “First Reformed”.

“I’m not alone, obviously. [For] every actor of a certain generation, those are the films that made them who they are, so that’s certainly my case,” added Isaac. “It feels like for me a personal turning point and that, as far as I’m concerned, it has nothing to do with the finished product. It’s the process of doing this.”

RELATED: Oscar Isaac Says He Wanted His And John Boyega’s ‘Star Wars’ Characters To Be Lovers But ‘People Are Too Afraid’

Asked if he sees himself ever returning to a galaxy far, far away, he said “probably” wouldn’t. Then gain, he joked that he might reprise the role “if I need another house or something.”

Click to View Gallery

10 ‘Star Wars’ Characters Who Deserve Their Own Spin-Offs

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP