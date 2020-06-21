Jake Owen And Daughter Pearl Belt Out ‘On Fire’

Jake Owen is winning all the dad points on Father’s Day weekend with a cute video of his daughter singing Alicia Key’s “On Fire”.

The country crooner shared the clip of Pearl, 7, belting it out as he plays the guitar and sings along.

This isn’t Pearl’s first time in front of the camera. The father/daughter duo recently released an anti-bullying PSA in which Pearl freestyles.

Owen is also dad to Paris Hartley, who he welcomed with girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, in April of 2019.