Dwayne Johnson To Host Star-Studded ‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future- The Concert’

Global Citizen and the European Commission are bringing everyone together through the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future- The Concert” to help raise awareness of the “disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on marginalized communities.”

Dwayne Johnson will host the June 27 concert that will include performances from Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens.

In a statement, Johnson said, “I’m proud to join Global Citizen and the European Commission to host the ‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future’ concert. The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare, and other enormous injustices facing our world. This critical moment in history requires all of us – so let’s join together to chart a better future, for everyone.”

The concert will follow the “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Summit” and on top of all the performances will feature appearances by Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman and Opal Tometi.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the colour of their skin. If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to develop and equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines,” said co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans.

He added, “‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert’ will bring the centuries-old concept of music as a motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honour the problem solvers – including doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates – who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19, but also to ensure that it’s available for everyone who needs it.”

The summit earlier in the day will “spotlight scientific reports on progress being made for therapeutics and vaccine development and distribution” and will include conversations with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Miley Cyrus, Angelique Kidjo and Ken Jeong.

“Global Goal: Unite for Our Future- The Concert” will take place on June 27 and will be streamed on platforms including Apple, Brut, Roku, Insight TV, TIDAL, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo! and YouTube. Viewers in Canada can also watch on Global TV.