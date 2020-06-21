Kat Timpf Apologizes After ‘Trying To Make A Lighthearted Joke’ About Jimmy Kimmel’s Break

Earlier in the week, Jimmy Kimmel announced that he was taking a few months off to be with his family.

The talk show host assured everyone that his family was fine and he just wanted a break.

On Saturday night, the Fox News “Greg Gutfeld Show” was talking about the temporary departure when personality Kat Timpf thought she was making a joke about how it is harder to take care of her cat than it is children.

“It’s a lot harder to hold down a cat than a kid,” she said. “Babies don’t have claws and if they do, you should see a priest.”

Gutfeld cut in to tell her, “Kat, I just want to remind you that Jimmy Kimmel has a son with a serious heart condition.”

Timpf looked visibly uncomfortable, “Oh, I didn’t know that…sorry.”

"I just wanted to remind you that Jimmy Kimmel's kid has a serious heart condition." "Oh, I didn't know that" https://t.co/P7tQByR0A3 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 21, 2020

Timpf then apologized, “First of all, I’m very sorry for what I said in the last segment. I was just trying to make a lighthearted joke. I had no idea. I’m sorry to Jimmy Kimmel, and I am sorry to America. I had no idea and I’m very sorry, I’m an idiot.”

Sorry, I'm really late to this, but Fournier's video leaves out @kattimpf's sincere apology to @jimmykimmel. Kat didn't know about Jimmy's kid. Heck I didn't know either. Here is Kat's apology! pic.twitter.com/wN0YzmIaJP — Andrew Wimsatt (@ajwimsatt) June 21, 2020

Kimmel’s son, Billy, was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia, a rare condition that affects one out of 2000 babies.

Billy has already had two surgeries, one at 3 days old and another at 7 months. He will need one more when he is a teenager.