Camila Cabello Dedicates Emotional Music Video For ‘First Man’ To Her Dad

Camila Cabello is giving all the feels on Father’s Day as she released the music video for her song “First Man”.

The video is filled with clips from Cabello and her dad, Alejandro, from throughout her life.

“Papa, I made this for you,” Cabello wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for loving me, unconditionally, ferociously, and constantly. doesn’t matter if I fail or succeed, doesn’t matter if I feel on top of the world or like the dirt on my shoe lol. you love me just because you love me, without me needing to do or be anything other than just me. thank you endlessly, for everything. Thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me how to be loved. I will always be your little girl.”

“te amo mucho papa, thank you for being my hero, happy Father’s Day,” she said.

Cabello sang “First Man” to her father during the Grammys earlier this year and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house (or at home).

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Her dad walked with her down the red carpet ahead of the show and then was surprised when he was pulled into the front row for her very emotional performance.