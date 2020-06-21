Dave Grohl, Elvis Costello And Paul McCartney Team Up For ‘When The Saints Go Marching In’

Dave Grohl, Elvis Costello and Paul McCartney have teamed up for the most unlikely cover.

The Foo Fighter, English post-punk singer and former Beatles member played a rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In” as part of the ‘Round Midnight Preserves’ virtual livestream benefit.

The event took place on Saturday night and was hosted by New Orleans’ Preservation Hall.

Grohl took on the tambourine, while McCartney played the trumpet and Costello sang. My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Dave Matthews, Irma Thomas and Nathaniel Ratleliff also played along.

The former Nirvana drummer played a big part in the fundraiser as he performed with Jazz Band’s Charlie Gabriel on their “Come With Me” and spoke about recording the Foo Fighters song “In the Clear” at Preservation Hall with the help the Jazz Band.