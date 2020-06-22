Andy Cohen And Anderson Cooper’s Sons Meet For The First Time Virtually In Adorable Father’s Day Clip

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s sons finally met Sunday.

The babies had a virtual meeting during a special Father’s Day edition of “Watch What Happens Live”.

Cohen is dad to son Benjamin, 16 months, and Cooper is father to son Wyatt, who he welcomed in late April.

Cohen told Ben, “Look, that’s going to be your good buddy, Wyatt.

“We’re going to travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you’re going to be great friends.”

Cohen also welcomed his dad, Lou, to the show to play a special round of “1, 2, AC!”

Cohen and Cooper had to answer questions about one another, including who’s handled quarantine better and who is the better gift giver.