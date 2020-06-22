Disney+ Releases First Trailer For ‘Hamilton’ Movie

Disney+ has released the brand new trailer for “Hamilton”; the filmed version of the original Broadway production.

The streaming service described the flick in a press release as, “An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of ‘Hamilton’ combines the best elements of live theatre, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“‘Hamilton’ is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, ‘Hamilton’ has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.”

The movie originally wasn’t due to be released until October 2021, but Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney+ managed to move the date up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The original Broadway cast set to star in the film includes Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Jonathan Groff as King George, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

“Hamilton” launches on Disney+ July 3.