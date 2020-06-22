Ben Mulroney Steps Aside From ‘ETalk’ Anchor Role To Make Space For More Diversity

Ben Mulroney is recognizing his privilege.

On Monday, the “ETalk” anchor announced he will be stepping aside from his role on the show in order to make space for new, more diverse voices to take the spotlight.

“I want to take a moment to speak to you about the situation surrounding my wife Jessica, and the next steps I will be taking with Bell Media,” Mulroney said on Monday’s “Your Morning”.

“I love my wife. However, it is not my place to speak for her, and today–together–we are committed to doing the work to both learn and understand more about anti-Black racism, as well as learn and understand more about our blindspots,” he continued.

Mulroney went on, “Last Saturday, I watched on CTV as my colleagues led a national conversation about how we can take action against systemic racism. That conversation showed me, more than ever, we need more Black voices, more Indigenous voices, and more people of colour in the media…”

He then announced, “And that is why I have decided to immediately step away from my role as an anchor at ‘ETalk’ to create a space for a new perspective and a new voice.”

Mulroney added, “It is my hope that the new anchor is Black, Indigenous, or a person of colour who can use this important platform to inspire, lead, and make change.”

“We’re proud of Ben for his decision,” said Nanci MacLean, Vice-President, Bell Media Studios and President, Pinewood Toronto Studios. “Ben has played an integral role in the success of ‘ETalk’, acting as a tireless champion of Canadian artists and production.”

The longtime TV personality will continue in his role as co-host of “Your Morning”, and will also continue contributing to “ETalk”, including at red carpet events such as the Oscars.

Mulroney’s wife Jessica became mired in controversy in recent weeks after being accused by influence Sasha Exeter of threatening her livelihood. Jessica’s series “I Do, Redo” was subsequently cancelled, and she has since also stepped aside from her role on “Good Morning America”.