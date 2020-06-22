Anonymous Twitter Account Tweets ‘False’ Sexual Assault Accusations Against ‘Riverdale’ Cast Members, Then Tweets That They Were ‘Lies’

The cast of “Riverdale” reacted to “baseless” accusations made against them by an anonymous Twitter account, which later admitted they were “lies.”

Over the weekend, anonymous Twitter accounts detailed allegations of sexual assault against Cole Sprouse, as well as co-stars Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa and Vanessa Morgan.

Sprouse responded to the accusations on Sunday night, saying that he and his castmates had been “falsely accused.”

Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. (1) — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

Reinhart later tweeted her own thread denying the allegations, writing that false accusations invalidate real victims who are “brave enough to come forward with the truth.”

Brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

Morgan also retweeted Sprouse’s tweets.

Later, the account that tweeted out the accusations against Reinhart, Morgan and Apa sent out another tweet saying: “Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and Kj Apa didn’t do jack s**t. You will believe anything.”