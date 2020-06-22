Anonymous Twitter Account Tweets ‘False’ Sexual Assault Accusations Against ‘Riverdale’ Cast Members, Then Tweets That They Were ‘Lies’

By Corey Atad.

The cast of “Riverdale” reacted to “baseless” accusations made against them by an anonymous Twitter account, which later admitted they were “lies.”

Over the weekend, anonymous Twitter accounts detailed allegations of sexual assault against Cole Sprouse, as well as co-stars Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa and Vanessa Morgan.

Sprouse responded to the accusations on Sunday night, saying that he and his castmates had been “falsely accused.”

Reinhart later tweeted her own thread denying the allegations, writing that false accusations invalidate real victims who are “brave enough to come forward with the truth.”

Morgan also retweeted Sprouse’s tweets.

Later, the account that tweeted out the accusations against Reinhart, Morgan and Apa sent out another tweet saying: “Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and Kj Apa didn’t do jack s**t. You will believe anything.”

