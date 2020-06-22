‘60 Minutes,’ ‘48 Hours’ Picked Up By Global TV For Fall 2020 Lineup

Hard-hitting news show “60 Minutes” and true crime series “48 Hours” are coming to Global this fall.

Global announced Monday it’s adding the Emmy Award-winning newsmagazines to its network, beginning in September. Two of the longest-running and most successful American television broadcasts in history, Global announced the pickups a day ahead of unveiling its new and returning series for 2020/21.

“The addition of ’60 Minutes’ following our award-winning local news and ‘Global National’ will help solidify Global as the trusted destination for important news and investigative storytelling every Sunday,” said Troy Reeb, executive vice-president, broadcast networks, Corus Entertainment. “Additionally, after helping to define the true crime genre worldwide, 48 Hours is the ideal companion on Saturdays to Global’s homegrown success story ‘Crime Beat’.”

’60 Minutes’ begins its 53rd season this September with hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news. ’60 Minutes’ makes Nielsen’s weekly top 10 every week, and the broadcast has won more awards — including 25 Peabody awards, 20 DuPont Columbia University Journalism batons and 160 Emmys — than any other program.

’48 Hours’ is one of the most successful true crime programs in TV history with an enduring appeal based on immersive reporting and social justice. Each week the series investigates a legally intriguing and emotionally compelling story. ’48 Hours’ has helped exonerate the wrongly convicted and solve cold cases while earning multiple Peabodys, Emmys, RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award.

’60 Minutes’ and ’48 Hours’ are produced by CBS News and distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

