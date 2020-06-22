Yvette Nicole Brown Was ‘Shocked’ By Her ‘Crossing Swords’ Dialogue

Don’t let the cute little animated peg people fool you, Hulu’s new comedy “Crossing Swords” is most definitely not your typical family friendly series.

“Just about every recording I had, I was like what?!” Yvette Nicole Brown, who plays Sgt. Meghan, told ET Canada. “But you know, I already said yes to the gig and I trust Tom [Root] and John [Harvantine IV] and Seth [Green] so I just stayed in there, but I was shocked every time I went into the booth.”

Created and written by the executive producers of Adult Swim’s “Robot Chicken,” the 10 episode series tells the story of a good hearted peasant named Patrick, played by Nicholas Hoult, who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. The dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans are spreading STDs throughout his beloved kingdom.

“What’s so fun is that the stakes were so high,” Alanna Ubach, whose character Queen Tulip is at fault for the STD breakout, said. “The people involved in the film are also so passionate about it so to bring that irreverent adult humour [into the booth] and to be able to cuss is a very liberating experience. It’s therapy for me once a week.”

Speaking of experience, seasoned animated voice actors typically just read their lines in their individualized booths, but the “Crossing Swords” cast got a very different opportunity to perform alongside a real set of puppeteers manipulating their characters movements to create real shadows in front of actual cameras, an encounter Tara Strong who has also voiced characters for shows like “The Powerpuff Girls” and “The Fairly OddParents” calls “extraordinary.”

“It’s really really cool to see the creativity and patience that these guys have because they are shooting an actual movie every single episode,” Strong said. “We had so much fun doing this show.”

“It’s unreal,” Ubach echoed. “They should start doing studio tours at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios because it’s a point of operation that has everything within so it’s like Lucas Films. it’s really something.”

All 10 episodes of “Crossing Swords” are now streaming.