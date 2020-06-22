‘Crossing Swords’ Too ‘Naughty’ To Have Merchandise Line

Many animated shows create merchandise to expand their viewers’ loyalty and deepen their own pockets, but with the hilariously inappropriate and graphic nature of Hulu’s new adult comedy series “Crossing Swords”, the cast tells ET Canada it’s probably best to sit this one out.

“I don’t know if we should go there,” “Veep’’s Tony Hale, who plays Blarney in the series said.

“Yeah, I’d be worried people would shove these peg pieces up their a**es,” Adam Pally agreed. “I’m very concerned.”

But if there was a demand for a toy collection from the fans of the freshman series, Seth Green, who plays Blinkerquartz, has an idea of how the show could possibly get away with the obvious naughtiness.

“I don’t know if the naughtiness [of the show] is inherent to the aesthetic of [the toys] but if at any point, you know, the characters became popular, you could have a naked Patrick or a naked Broth… and that’d probably be as naughty as it gets,”Green said. “Maybe like a bloody Patrick or something like that.”

“I kind of feel like we should promote it almost like a sting operation where if someone wants that, they should be put away,” Breckin Meyer, who also joined the cast of talented voice actors, echoed.

Created and written by John Harvatine IV and Tom Root (Executive Producers of “Robot Chicken”), and directed by John Harvatine IV, “Crossing Swords” stars Nicholas Hoult, Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

All 10 episodes of the new, original, adult animated comedy are currently available to stream.