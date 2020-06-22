Winona Ryder Says Keanu Reeves Refused Direction To Make Her Cry While Shooting ‘Dracula’

Keanu Reeves couldn’t bring himself to make Winona Ryder cry.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the actress recalled working with Reeves on Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film “Dracula”.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Reveals Winona Ryder Refers To Him As ‘Husband’

During a pivotal scene in which Ryder was meant to shed tears, the director hurled insults at her, saying, “You w**re!” in order to get her to believably cry.

“To put it in context I’m supposed to be crying,” the actress said. “Literally, Richard E Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu… Francis was trying to get all of them to yell things that would make me cry.”

She added, “But Keanu wouldn’t, Anthony wouldn’t… It just didn’t work. I was, like, ‘really?’ It kind of did the opposite.”

RELATED: Winona Ryder And Elizabeth Olsen Celebrate Female Empowerment In Fun New Ad For H&M

Ryder also said that she and Coppola are “good now,” and talked about the long working relationship the film spawned between her and Reeves.

The two actors have gone on to star together in three more films, including “A Scanner Darkly”, “The Private Lives of Pippa Lee” and 2018’s “Destination Wedding”.

Looking back on the latter film, Ryder said, “It got the worst reviews. That movie, for some reason, every reviewer was like, ‘This is the worst movie in the world,’ and it was really rough.”