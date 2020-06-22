Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Photo Of Ex Chris Martin With Her Husband Brad Falchuk For Father’s Day

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a sweet snap of her husband Brad Falchuk and her ex-husband Chris Martin to mark Father’s Day on Sunday.

Paltrow, who married Martin in 2003 before divorcing him in 2016, shares kids Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, with the Coldplay frontman.

She then tied the knot with Falchuk in 2018.

The lifestyle guru wrote alongside a couple of photos: “Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there. Sending you all love.”

The first photo showed Martin and Apple holding hands while sitting on a boat, while the second saw the musician sitting with Moses and Falchuk.

Falchuk is also dad to kids Isabella and Brody from his first marriage.

Paltrow recently revealed she sought advice from a holistic dentist to deal with her split from Martin.

They couple have remained close despite deciding to “consciously uncouple.”