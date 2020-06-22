Ja Rule’s Wild Commercial For L.A. Greek Restaurant Has Fans Rolling On The Floor

“You can’t even pronounce the food, it’s so god d**n good.”

Just when 2020 couldn’t get stranger, Ja Rule has appeared in a TV ad for local Los Angeles restaurant, Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill.

The commercial features the rapper in front of green screened footage of the restaurant, food and more, listing off items from the menu with difficulty pronouncing the Greek names.

Ja Rule even ends the TV spot by doing his version of a traditional Greek dance.

On Twitter, fans were rolling on the floor laughing at the ad.

Is this Ja Rule's version of Shia's motivational speech? 2020 is crazy.#MondayMotivation https://t.co/mhSEYKwYhR — AshleyW (@AshweeeW) June 22, 2020

This may seem like Ja Rule has hit rock bottom but actually he was helping promote this restaurant as the business wasn’t doing too good due to the pandemic Y’all should definitely check this place out https://t.co/s35eSiNIow — Hot Waluigi But Still A Virgin 🐝 (@SadWaluigiBoi) June 22, 2020