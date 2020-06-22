Ja Rule’s Wild Commercial For L.A. Greek Restaurant Has Fans Rolling On The Floor

By Corey Atad.

“You can’t even pronounce the food, it’s so god d**n good.”

Just when 2020 couldn’t get stranger, Ja Rule has appeared in a TV ad for local Los Angeles restaurant, Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill.

The commercial features the rapper in front of green screened footage of the restaurant, food and more, listing off items from the menu with difficulty pronouncing the Greek names.

Ja Rule even ends the TV spot by doing his version of a traditional Greek dance.

On Twitter, fans were rolling on the floor laughing at the ad.

