Kelly Rowland Storms Off ‘The Voice Australia’ Set After Row With Guy Sebastian

“The Voice Australia” coaches have addressed that Sunday night drama.

Kelly Rowland ended up walking off the set Sunday after she and Delta Goodrem slammed Guy Sebastian for not making Mongolian throat singer Bukhu Ganburged and Johnny Manuel’s performance fair.

Despite insisting both artists were incredibly talented, Rowland and Goodrem just said you couldn’t hear a lot of Ganburged in the performance.

Tensions rose and Rowland ended up walking off the set, with the singer telling Sebastian after he said her walk-off was “disrespectful”: “You’re disrespectful, in that case don’t put them together!”

Goodrem then told Sebastian, according to news.com.au: “I don’t think it’s fair to say Kelly’s disrespectful – she’s allowed to say what she feels out here. That’s not fair.”

Rowland later told Goodrem that she was prepared to “just let it go. My feelings ain’t hurt, but this s**t is redundant.”

Sebastian ended up saving Johnny, saying: “It’s quite clear this show suits somebody like Johnny, so I don’t think it’ll be any surprise that I’m going to go for Johnny.”