Henry Winkler Pokes Fun At Donald Trump By Drinking Water With One Hand

Henry Winkler just one-upped the President of the United States.

Donald Trump made a splash at his rally in Tulsa over the weekend, demonstrating that he can sip a glass of water using just one hand.

RELATED: Pink Trolls Trump Over Poor Rally Turnout As Teens On TikTok, K-Pop Stans Credited For Flooding Campaign With Bogus Ticket Orders

Well, it turns out Winkler has him beat. On Sunday, the “Happy Days” star shared a video with the caption, “One hand.”

In the video, Winkler silently and magically gulps down a whole glass of water while holding it with only one hand.

RELATED: Tom Petty’s Family Issues Cease And Desist To Trump After Rocker’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ Played At Tulsa Rally

The astounding feat garnered awe from people around the world on social media.

Henry Winkler and his flawless, one-handed water drinking, why it's American exceptionalism at its best. (Is he running for president?) https://t.co/aAr7eMwMdc — Maria Thompson (@holysmokesfarm) June 22, 2020

Long live Henry Winkler! https://t.co/OpRkDU83YQ — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 22, 2020

Pray tell, what flavor of sorcery is this? https://t.co/95Nzb9tJmP — Dara Does Deep State ⚖️ (@daralynn13) June 22, 2020

Henry Winkler is a national treasure. https://t.co/Ufh0vJKY1m — Under the Radar (@retail_recruit) June 22, 2020