Monsta X Announces Full-Length Livestream Concert Experience For Fans Around The World

Prepare yourselves K-Pop fans, things are about to get a lot hotter this summer with Monsta X’s virtual concert.

The group just announced its sole full-length global performance of the year, with the livestream set to take place on Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET/Sunday, July 26 at 12 p.m. KST.

“We are so excited to play this one of a kind global concert with so many surprises for our fans — Monbebe,” the band shared in a statement. “We miss everyone so much and since we couldn’t tour this year, we want to give you the opportunity to see us live and spend a few hours together. This is our message to the world, we are all one, and this is the time for Monbebe and people from all over the world to join us live at the same time, and bring new energy to the world.”

Hosted by music streaming platform LiveXLive, the pay-per-view event boasts a concert experience unlike any other, “including unique behind the scenes footage, docureality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, meet-and-greets,” and more.

Viewers lucky enough to score tickets will be treated to “never-before-seen choreographed routines as well as backstage footage, interviews and fan interaction,” as well as an one-time-only set list “combining both English-language and Korean-language songs.”

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, June 26 at 8 a.m. ET via LiveXLive’s site and apps.