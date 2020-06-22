Winona Ryder Says She Once Lost Out On Movie Role After Exec Thought She Looked ‘Too Jewish’

Winona Ryder is opening up about her experiences with anti-Semitism in Hollywood.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the “Age Of Innocence” star revealed she has faced prejudice over her background.

“I have… in interesting ways,” she said. “There are times when people have said, ‘Wait, you’re Jewish? But you’re so pretty!’

Ryder added, “There was a movie that I was up for a long time ago, it was a period piece, and the studio head, who was Jewish, said I looked ‘too Jewish’ to be in a blue-blooded family.”

She also talked about an incident with Mel Gibson, recalling, “We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’”

The actress also talked about what her Jewish heritage means to her, particularly in light of the Holocaust.

“Not religious, but I do identify,” she explained. “It’s a hard thing for me to talk about because I had family who died in the camps, so I’ve always been fascinated with that time.”